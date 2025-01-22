Make 2025 The Year Of Giving Back With Age Concern Hampshire

(MENAFN- Pressat) With the arrival of 2025, Age Concern Hampshire is seeking more compassionate individuals to volunteer and support older people across the county. As the ageing population continues to grow, the charity's work is more important than ever, and additional volunteers are needed to make a meaningful impact in the community.

As an independent charity, they are committed to improving the lives of older people through specialist care at their Care and Wellbeing Centres and vital services that promote independence, playing a key role in enhancing the quality of life for older individuals, their carers, and families.

Volunteering with Age Concern Hampshire offers more than just an opportunity to give time, it provides a chance to build meaningful connections and ensure that older people feel valued and supported. Whether it's an hour a week or more, each contribution can help provide companionship, practical support, and a lifeline to those who need it most.

To address the increasing demands of Hampshire's ageing population, volunteers are sought for a range of roles, including:

Supporting Care and Wellbeing Centres, which offer activities, social interaction, and day care services.

Helping to run social groups in areas like Basingstoke and the New Forest, creating community and connection among older residents.

Assisting with initiatives like the Information Service providing essential guidance and resources.

Offering practical support with form-filling, helping older people access benefits and services.

Reception support for our Foot Care Clinics, which provide toenail cutting to help maintain health and mobility.

Administrative support across our services, to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Support on rehabilitation wards in Community Hospitals in Alton, Gosport and Petersfield.

Kate Harrison, Volunteer Coordinator at Age Concern Hampshire, praised the charity's volunteers, saying:“The support we provide to clients and their carers wouldn't be possible without our amazing team of dedicated and passionate volunteers. Many have supported us for years, finding real enjoyment and fulfilment in their roles, as well as the social benefits volunteering brings.”

Age Concern Hampshire is also seeking passionate individuals for leadership roles, including Trustee and Deputy Chair positions. These positions offer a unique opportunity to contribute to the strategic direction of the charity, helping shape its future and navigate the challenges ahead.

As many businesses continue to incorporate corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their operations, Age Concern Hampshire is also actively seeking partnerships with corporations. This includes opportunities for employee volunteer programs and joint campaigns, aiming to expand the reach and impact of the charity's essential services.

If you would like to make a difference and be part of this meaningful journey, please contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01962 868545 to learn more about volunteering opportunities or visit their website:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

For more information, visit:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...