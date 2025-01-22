Kolte-Patil Developers Limited – Operational Update for Q3 & 9M FY25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 21, 2025: Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL; KPDL), a leading Pune based real estate player with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has announced key updates on its real estate operations during the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024.

Summary of operational performance:



New Area Sales 9MFY25 9MFY24 YoY Q3FY25 Q2FY25 Q3FY24 QoQ YoY

Value (Rs. crore) 2,161 2,079 4% 680 770 746 -12% -9%

Volume (million sq. ft.) 2.80 2.89 -3% 0.81 1.03 0.98 -21% -18%

Realization (Rs. /sq. ft.) 7,716 7,183 7% 8,394 7,472 7,579 12% 11%

Collections (Rs. crore) 1,729 1,478 17% 567 550 493 3% 15%

Collections include contribution from DMA projects



• Achieved pre-sales of Rs. 2,161 crore in 9M FY25. New launches contributed ~31% to the sales for the period.

• Marking a new milestone, 9M FY25 collections grew 17% to Rs. 1,729 crore.

• Achieved pre-sales value of Rs. 680 crore in Q3 FY25. New launches contributed ~32% to Q3 FY25 sales.

• During Q3 FY25, average realizations at Rs. 8,394 per square foot improved by 11% Y-o-Y and 12% Q-o-Q. This was mainly on account of higher realizations at the premium project

‘Canvas’ at Life Republic (LR) and 24K projects in Baner and Pimple Nilakh.

• KPDL’s flagship project Life Republic (LR) registered sales volumes of 0.43 million sq. ft. in Q3 FY25 and 1.5 million sq. ft. in 9M FY25.



Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Bohra, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited said, “The nine months’ period is marked by milestone collections of Rs. 1,729 crore driven by our steadfast focus on execution discipline and customer satisfaction. Sales at Rs. 2,161 crore grew at a modest rate. We experienced extended timelines for some of the project launches; contribution of new launches moderated to ~31% of the overall sales value for 9M FY25. Our 24K premium luxury segment continues to witness firm traction, reaffirming the demand for aspirational living spaces. Realizations have been improving with firm contribution from premium and 24K projects. Similarly, the Life Republic township project continues to deliver strong performance; achieved sales volumes of 1.5 million sq. ft. in 9M FY25. Robust pipeline of project launches, strong band resonance and sustained demand for premium and mid-segment housing stand us in good stead to continue delivering sustained growth.”







MENAFN22012025005232011781ID1109115830