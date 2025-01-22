Trump aims to end Ukraine war swiftly, prioritizing China over Ukraine, says Russian expert
Date
1/22/2025 12:29:05 AM
(MENAFN) US President Donald trump will aim to fulfill his promise of swiftly ending the war in Ukraine, but he won’t do so by demanding Ukraine's total surrender to Russia, according to Dmitry Suslov, a member of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, in an interview with RT.
Trump, who took office on Monday, has consistently stated his intention to resolve the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, although he hasn’t offered many details, aside from suggesting negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.
Suslov, who is also the deputy director for world economy and international Politics at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, explained that “support for Ukraine is no longer a key priority for the US.”
“Trump’s focus isn’t on backing Ukraine as an anti-Russian proxy, but rather on ending the conflict as quickly as possible to redirect resources toward confronting China,” he stated.
MENAFN22012025000045016953ID1109115810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.