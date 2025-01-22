Trump aims to end Ukraine war swiftly, prioritizing China over Ukraine, says Russian expert

(MENAFN) US President Donald will aim to fulfill his promise of swiftly ending the war in Ukraine, but he won’t do so by demanding Ukraine's total surrender to Russia, according to Dmitry Suslov, a member of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, in an interview with RT.



Trump, who took office on Monday, has consistently stated his intention to resolve the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, although he hasn’t offered many details, aside from suggesting negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.



Suslov, who is also the deputy director for world economy and international at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, explained that “support for Ukraine is no longer a key priority for the US.”



“Trump’s focus isn’t on backing Ukraine as an anti-Russian proxy, but rather on ending the conflict as quickly as possible to redirect resources toward confronting China,” he stated.



