Zelenskyy raises concerns over US’ commitment to European allies

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised concerns on Tuesday about the United States’ commitment to its European allies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy pointed out that the first executive orders signed by US President Donald after his inauguration highlighted a clear focus on domestic issues, rather than international alliances.



Zelenskyy remarked that while Europe views the US as an “indispensable ally,” he questioned whether Washington shares that view. “In times of war, everyone worries: ‘Will the US stay with them?’ And every ally worries about that,” he said. “But does anyone in the United States worry that Europe might abandon them someday? The answer is no,” he added.



He recalled discussions with members of the previous US administration during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June 2024, where Europe was explicitly listed as third in priority for the US. Zelenskyy argued that Europe cannot afford to be relegated to a secondary position. “If that happens, the world will start moving forward without Europe,” he said.



Zelenskyy emphasized that Europe must compete for the top spot in global priorities, alliances, and technological advancements. He also underscored Europe’s proximity to Russia, reminding the audience that European leaders should be mindful of security threats that are geographically closer to them than to distant conflicts, such as those involving North Korean forces.

MENAFN22012025000045015839ID1109116104