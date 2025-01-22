Trump denounces Biden’s failure to secure ceasefire, hostage deal in Gaza

(MENAFN) Donald criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the Middle East, particularly his failure to secure a ceasefire and hostage exchange in Gaza sooner. Trump claimed that it was only his imposed deadline that led to the deal being reached. He asserted that, without his intervention, the hostages would not have been freed and might have died. He also blamed Biden's "weakness" for the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, stating it never should have happened and that more hostages would be alive if he were in office.



Trump also mentioned he was considering a trip to the Middle East but had not made plans yet. The ceasefire, which began on January 19, 2025, is a three-phase agreement aimed at a permanent truce, involving a prisoner exchange and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



Biden, who had outlined a ceasefire framework in May, downplayed the notion of credit for the deal, responding with a dismissive "Is that a joke?" since the terms of the agreement reflected his earlier proposal.



Since the October 7 attack, Israeli forces have killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has devastated the region, with significant destruction to housing and infrastructure, displacing nearly 2 million people and causing severe shortages of essential resources like food and water.

