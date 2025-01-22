South Korea: Acting President Orders 24-Hr Police Surveillance At Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 22 (IANS) South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok said on Wednesday that officers will be stationed at courts, including the Constitutional Court, on a 24-hour basis to ensure security amid heightened tensions following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The announcement comes after supporters of the impeached president stormed the Seoul Western District Court early Sunday, smashing windows and entering the premises in protest against the court's decision to formally arrest Yoon over his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The government strongly regrets the illegal and violent incidents that occurred at the Seoul Western District Court," Choi said during a meeting with ministers, pledging to prevent a recurrence of such acts.

Choi added that police task forces will be deployed around the clock at key national institutions, including the Constitutional Court and other courts, to strengthen security measures.

On Tuesday, thousands of supporters of Yoon gathered near the Constitutional Court under a heavy police presence as the detained president appeared for his impeachment trial for the first time. Yoon is expected to appear at court hearings every week.

Choi further said the government will respond firmly to any illegal actions, such as assaults against police officers and vandalism during assemblies and demonstrations.

Earlier in the day, an opposition-led parliamentary committee issued orders to bring impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and six others involved in Yoon's marital law declaration to appear at the National Assembly as witnesses.

The special committee investigating Yoon's insurrection charges issued the orders after Yoon, former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and five other military officials did not appear despite having been adopted as witnesses for its first hearing. The orders required their appearance by 2 p.m.

Yoon, who faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power over his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3, has been detained at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of Seoul, since Sunday.