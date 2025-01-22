Iranian official says 90 percent of drilling progress for 10 wells at Azadegan oil field completed

(MENAFN) Mohammad Khavarinejad, project manager for operations at the West Karun oil fields under the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), reported that over 90 percent of the drilling progress for 10 wells at the shared South Azadegan has been completed. He explained to SHANA that drilling and completion work for nine wells has been finished, with these wells flow-tested and handed over to the Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), which manages the development of West Karun.



Khavarinejad added that two drilling rigs, Fath 43 and Fath 74, are on-site, with Rig 74 completing the drilling of the final well. So far, a total of 36,317 meters have been drilled for the project, and with close collaboration between NIDC specialists and PEDEC, the tenth well is expected to be completed and handed over to the client by year-end.



The South Azadegan oil field, one of Iran’s largest shared oil fields, is located along the border with Iraq and is part of the broader Azadegan field. Developing this field is a key priority for Iran as it aims to maximize production from shared reservoirs. The South Azadegan field is estimated to hold billions of barrels of crude oil, making it vital for boosting Iran’s oil production and exports.



Recent efforts in developing the field focus on using advanced drilling technologies and modern project management practices to improve operational efficiency and minimize the environmental impact in the region. This development aligns with broader goals to increase production in the West Karun oil fields, which are expected to account for a significant portion of Iran's future crude output. The project also aims to foster local job creation and technology transfer, bolstering the country's oil and gas sector.



Ongoing investments and collaboration with both national and international partners will ensure that the South Azadegan field plays a crucial role in Iran's energy security and export objectives.

