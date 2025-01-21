Russian energy continues to enter EU

(MENAFN) from Russia still reaches the EU, despite the bloc's efforts to reduce its reliance on it, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.



In the first two weeks of 2025, the EU’s liquefied natural (LNG) imports from Russia increased, showing a rise of over 10 percent compared to the previous year.



"Russian energy – particularly gas – is still present in the EU," said Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the European Commission’s spokesperson for climate action and energy, in a press conference on Monday.



Itkonen mentioned that the Commission intends to release a plan by late February or mid-March aimed at halting all Russian energy imports.



According to a report by Politico last week, which referred to data from the commodities analytics firm Kpler, the EU’s imports of Russian LNG hit an all-time high, with 837,300 metric tons of the gas purchased in the first 15 days of this year.



Itkonen had also previously acknowledged that LNG imports from Russia had risen in 2024.



The increase in imports occurred after Ukraine declined to renew a five-year transit agreement with Russian energy company Gazprom at the end of 2024, cutting off several countries—including Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Italy, and Moldova—from Russian pipeline gas.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109111603