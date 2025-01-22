EU expresses worry around US’ decision to withdraw from World Health Organization

(MENAFN) The European Union expressed concern on Tuesday regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from the World Organization (WHO). Eva Hrncirova, a spokesperson for the European Commission, addressed the issue during a press briefing in Brussels, responding to questions about President Donald Trump’s move to exit the WHO.



Hrncirova highlighted the importance of global collaboration in addressing health threats, stating, “We are concerned about the announcement that the US will withdraw from the WHO.” She emphasized that the EU hopes the US will reconsider its decision, while acknowledging Trump's concerns over "inequalities in the financial contributions" to the WHO.



She called for the WHO to address these concerns and work toward a funding model that is "predictable and flexible." Hrncirova also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to participating in any reform efforts, stating, “We need a common solution for common problems. If we want reform, we must be part of it.”



On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that formally initiated the US withdrawal from the WHO. The order listed several reasons for the decision, including the WHO’s "mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic originating from Wuhan, China, and other global health crises," its failure to implement necessary reforms, and its lack of independence from "undue political influence from member states." Additionally, the order criticized the WHO for continuing to demand "excessive financial contributions" from the US.

