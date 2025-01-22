(MENAFN) Inquiring about the opinions of others can certainly seem intriguing. However, the real excitement begins when the focus shifts to expressing your own viewpoint. This, naturally, is the underlying charm of politicized opinion polling. One might even question whether any other form of polling exists. In any case, a significant recent undertaking by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a prestigious think tank closely associated with Western elites, exemplifies this phenomenon.



Titled “Alone in a Trumpian World,” the study explores the "EU and Global Public Opinion after the US Elections," essentially focusing on the return of Donald Trump, a figure widely feared by mainstream Euro-centrists and the establishment figures within various sectors such as bureaucracies, media, academia, and, of course, think tanks.



The study, which is based on an extensive opinion survey involving 28,549 respondents from 16 European countries (including Russia and Ukraine) and eight non-European nations, was conducted in November following Trump’s electoral victory. The final report reads like a straightforward commentary, offering a mix of observations and conclusions throughout.

