Housing, Infrastructure Damaged In Mykolaiv After Shahed's Attack, There Are Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian drones, destroying a private house and an infrastructure facility, and injuring two people.

This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram .

“We are extinguishing a fire in an apartment building. We are evacuating the population. We are organizing hot meals and blankets for residents,” he wrote.

A private house was also destroyed. An woman was pulled out from the rubble.

In addition, the destruction and fire at the infrastructure facility was recorded.

“Rescuers are working,” Senkevych added.

The head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim clarified that the Russians attacked the city with seven Shaheds.“There are damages to apartment buildings, fires have started,” he informed in Telegram .

Damage inregion after Russian drone attack

According to the official, two people were injured in the attack, they are in moderate condition.

As reported, Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones , with at least six explosions in the city.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA