US And China's Competition In Space Intensify Under Trump

The promise made by US President Donald Trump to lead the race to explore and develop Mars signifies an intensification of the space rivalry between the United States and China.

However, experts suggest that this competition does not necessarily have to be confrontational.

Yang Dali, a scientist at the University of Chicago, whose views are quoted by the publication, believes that this competition could present China with an opportunity to "learn from the United States." He argued that the rivalry may not be as intense or confrontational as it is often perceived and could be characterized by a form of constructive competition, rather than the kind of negative rivalry typically imagined.

As the expert noted, entrepreneur Elon Musk has emphasized that space exploration is essential for the advancement of human civilization, regardless of which country leads the charge. He sees competition as a mutually beneficial process where Chinese companies, for instance, "learn from Musk and catch up with him, such as through the development of reusable rockets."

Professor James Chen from Tamkang University in Taiwan also expressed confidence that space exploration competition is not inherently hostile, given the potential benefits it holds for humanity. In his view, "Trump's mention of Mars in his speech was largely aimed at furthering Musk's ambitious plans."

In his inaugural speech to Congress, Trump declared that the United States would strive for the stars by "sending American astronauts to plant the star-spangled flag on the planet Mars."

This evolving race for space exploration reflects the increasing global importance of space technologies, not only for national prestige but also for their potential to solve critical challenges such as resource scarcity, climate change, and even the survival of the human species. As countries and companies compete, the push to explore and develop Mars could accelerate technological advancements that benefit humanity as a whole, from enhanced space travel to innovative applications in fields like AI, robotics, and environmental sustainability.