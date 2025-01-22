US And China's Competition In Space Intensify Under Trump
The promise made by US President Donald trump to lead the race
to explore and develop Mars signifies an intensification of the
space rivalry between the United States and China,
However, experts suggest that this competition does not
necessarily have to be confrontational.
Yang Dali, a Political scientist at the University of Chicago,
whose views are quoted by the publication, believes that this
competition could present China with an opportunity to "learn from
the United States." He argued that the rivalry may not be as
intense or confrontational as it is often perceived and could be
characterized by a form of constructive competition, rather than
the kind of negative rivalry typically imagined.
As the expert noted, entrepreneur Elon Musk has emphasized that
space exploration is essential for the advancement of human
civilization, regardless of which country leads the charge. He sees
competition as a mutually beneficial process where Chinese
companies, for instance, "learn from Musk and catch up with him,
such as through the development of reusable rockets."
Professor James Chen from Tamkang University in Taiwan also
expressed confidence that space exploration competition is not
inherently hostile, given the potential benefits it holds for
humanity. In his view, "Trump's mention of Mars in his speech was
largely aimed at furthering Musk's ambitious plans."
In his inaugural speech to Congress, Trump declared that the
United States would strive for the stars by "sending American
astronauts to plant the star-spangled flag on the planet Mars."
This evolving race for space exploration reflects the increasing
global importance of space technologies, not only for national
prestige but also for their potential to solve critical challenges
such as resource scarcity, climate change, and even the survival of
the human species. As countries and companies compete, the push to
explore and develop Mars could accelerate technological
advancements that benefit humanity as a whole, from enhanced space
travel to innovative applications in fields like AI, robotics, and
environmental sustainability.
