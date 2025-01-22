J & K Carrom Association To Hold Srinagar, Budgam & Baramulla Championships
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Carrom Association, in collaboration with its district units and J&K Sports Council, is set to host several district-level and UT-level carrom championships for the 2024-25 season. On Tuesday, it announced the following district-level championships across three age groups-Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior-for both boys and girls.
District Srinagar Championship
Dates: 29th & 30th January 2025
Venue: SKISC, Srinagar
District Budgam Championship
Dates: 4th & 5th February 2025
Venue: Indoor Stadium, Budgam
District Baramulla Championship
Dates: 7th & 8th February 2025
Venue: Indoor Stadium, Khujabagh, Baramulla
Interested players, schools, colleges, and institutions can register via email at [email protected] or contact: 9906767529, 9070000093.
All matches will follow international standards, ensuring fairness and professionalism, the JKCA said.
