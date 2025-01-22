عربي


J & K Carrom Association To Hold Srinagar, Budgam & Baramulla Championships

1/22/2025 12:04:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Carrom Association, in collaboration with its district units and J&K Sports Council, is set to host several district-level and UT-level carrom championships for the 2024-25 season. On Tuesday, it announced the following district-level championships across three age groups-Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior-for both boys and girls.

District Srinagar Championship

Dates: 29th & 30th January 2025

Venue: SKISC, Srinagar

District Budgam Championship

Dates: 4th & 5th February 2025

Venue: Indoor Stadium, Budgam

District Baramulla Championship

Dates: 7th & 8th February 2025

Venue: Indoor Stadium, Khujabagh, Baramulla

Interested players, schools, colleges, and institutions can register via email at [email protected] or contact: 9906767529, 9070000093.

All matches will follow international standards, ensuring fairness and professionalism, the JKCA said.

Kashmir Observer

