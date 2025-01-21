TN Fast Tracks Parandur Airport Project, Compensation Distribution To Begin In March

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Despite growing opposition to the Parandur Greenfield Airport Project, particularly following the recent visit of Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay to the proposed site, the Stalin has intensified efforts to expedite the project.

The state plans to begin compensating affected families in March, with distribution expected to conclude by May. The people of Ekanapuram village, located in the proposed airport area, have been protesting for 912 days. Several leaders, including Vijay, have visited the site and expressed their support for the agitating villagers.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued clarifications to address public concerns, outlining steps to minimize the project's impact while emphasising the necessity of a second airport for Chennai.

Officials have assured that comprehensive measures will be taken to compensate and resettle affected families promptly.

According to senior revenue department officials, the compensation package for landowners will be three times the prevailing guideline value. Depending on the area, the guideline value varies significantly -- from as low as Rs 2 lakh per acre in some places to as high as Rs 35 lakh per acre in others.

The government has already floated tenders to facilitate the resettlement of affected families, which includes the provision of alternative housing and essential amenities. Officials have also promised government jobs and other support measures for those impacted by the land acquisition.

A senior official stated,“The government is committed to fulfilling its promises and ensuring that the affected families are adequately compensated and rehabilitated. We will make sure their welfare and livelihoods are not compromised.”

The Parandur site was first shortlisted by the AIADMK government in 2020, which highlighted its advantages over other locations, such as Pannur. Parandur is closer to the proposed Chennai–Bengaluru expressway and involves fewer affected families -- 1,005 in Parandur compared to 1,546 in Pannur. Additionally, Pannur faces challenges such as the presence of high-tension electricity towers, numerous industries, and a higher concentration of residential and industrial buildings near Sriperumbudur.

The Tamil Nadu government has stressed that while the project is critical for the city's infrastructure development, it will remain mindful of the welfare of the affected communities.