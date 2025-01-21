Karisma Says ‘Positive Vibes Only’ After Saif Ali Khan Returns Home From Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) As her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan returned home after spending almost six days in the hospital, Karisma Kapoor shared a post about“positive vibes”.

Karisma, whose younger sister and Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif, took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a post which read:“Positive Vibes Only.”

The post comes after Saif returned home in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims, and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.

The 54-year-old star was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh's room during the wee hours of January 16. As per claims, the actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. He was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of January 16. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

After he was admitted in the hospital, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

Ahead of Saif getting discharged, Kareena had posted and then deleted an emotional plea on Instagram. She had put out an appeal for a brief period, pleading that the family be left alone.

Kareena, posting pictures that had been published in a section of the media that showed new toys arriving at their residence for her children Taimur and Jeh, wrote,

“Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God's sake.”

However, minutes later, her appeal was not to be found on Instagram.