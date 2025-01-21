HMC's National Bariatric Center Earns Prestigious EASO Accreditation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Bariatric Center (NBC) of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has earned prestigious recognition as a Collaborating Center - for Obesity Management by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO).

EASO is a federation of professional membership organisations from 38 European countries and accredits specialised obesity management centres worldwide that meet stringent European and academic guidelines.

This achievement highlights NBC's dedication to delivering outstanding bariatric care and strengthens its standing as a premier weight management centre in the region. Established in 2010, the National Bariatric Center stands as a state-of-the-art tertiary centre offering comprehensive care for patients with obesity in Qatar. This aligns with HMC's strategic vision of achieving excellence in service delivery and improving patient experience, which is in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The centre offers a wide range of services, including bariatric surgery, medical weight management, dietary therapy, and exercise coaching. Performing about 10,000 surgeries and treating more than 20,000 patients annually, NBC occupies a role as a regional leader in combating the global obesity epidemic.

HMC's Chief Medical Officer Dr Abdulla al-Ansari said providing comprehensive bariatric and obesity management services is a critical investment in the health and wellbeing of the people of Qatar.

“Since its inception, his service has embarked on a remarkable journey, evolving and expanding to meet the growing needs of our community. This commitment reflects the profound importance we place on addressing obesity, a challenge with far-reaching implications for individuals and the nation as a whole,” Dr al-Ansari said.

In turn, Director of Qatar Metabolic Institute Prof Abdul Badi Abou Samra said he was“immensely proud of the National Bariatric Center, which has recently become part of the Qatar Metabolic Institute.”“The Qatar Metabolic Institute features a comprehensive approach to obesity and diabetes through state-of-the-art clinical services, research, and education,” Prof Abou Samra said.

MENAFN21012025000067011011ID1109115510