Both Sides Abiding By Gaza Ceasefire Terms: Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Adviser to the Prime and Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, said that Qatar is satisfied with the level of implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel and has confidence in both parties' commitment to the agreement, noting that over 915 aid trucks have entered Gaza so far.

During the weekly briefing, Dr al- Ansari stated that the primary guarantee for the ceasefire is the commitment of both sides to its implementation, supported by monitoring through mediators and international pressure to ensure its continuity. He added that the developments on the ground have been generally positive, including the return of hostages and prisoners to their families, the calm that has prevailed, and the relative stability in the region, not just in Gaza, which is a crucial factor to support reaching an agreement in the next stage.

He said nobody wants to return to fighting now, pointing out that this war has had a massive humanitarian impact on the people of the region in general and on the people of Gaza in particular. He further explained that the war has significantly affected the sense of security, even within Israel, and has had a major economic impact on the region. He said that the days of respite associated with the ceasefire will create public pressure on all parties to ensure the continuation of this agreement.

He pointed out that a significant amount of aid had entered Gaza.

Dr al-Ansari confirmed that the operations room is fully functional to address any challenges that may arise in implementation of the truce deal.

He said that the second exchange of prisoners will take place this weekend, as stipulated in the agreement.

He said that matters have proceeded as agreed, and mediators view this positively.

He emphasised the importance of international community's support for the ceasefire, noting that Qatar is working with regional and international partners to build momentum behind the agreement and ensure its sustainability.

Dr. al-Ansari also commended the efforts of the United States in reaching the agreement. He said that Qatar highly appreciates the engagement of the Trump administration in the negotiations.

He reiterated that Qatar's position on normalisation with Israel is linked to achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

