PM, Libyan Leader Review Ties

1/21/2025 11:02:56 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Tuesday with Head of the government of National Unity of the State of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohammed al-Dbeiba on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest developments in Syria, and other issues of mutual concern.
