SA20: MI Cape Town Inch Closer To Playoffs After Washout At Kingsmead

Durban, Jan 22 (IANS) MI Cape Town took another step closer to a first-ever SA20 Playoffs spot after their encounter against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead was abandoned due to rain.

The visitors took away two points which moved them level on points with Paarl Royals at the top of the table, who retain first place having picked up more wins.

Durban's Super Giants, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the table with their two points taking them up to eight. Last season's runners-up now face a virtual must-win scenario moving ahead if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

The match was able to get underway with DSG captain Keshav Maharaj winning the toss and electing to field first.

MI Cape Town openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen sped out of the blocks to reach 34 in just four overs before Rickelton (18 off nine balls) chopped a length-delivery from Junior Dala on to his stumps.

Van der Dussen (35 not out) maintained the momentum even with the further loss of Reeza Hendricks (8) and Colin Ingram (1), who were both caught on the boundary attempting to sweep the spin of Keshav Maharaj and Noor Ahmad, respectively.

MICT have promoted captain Rashid Khan to No 5, and the skipper duly belted a boundary over the covers before the rain came down and never relented for the rest of the evening.

DSG will hope for clearer skies when they host the in-form Royals on Thursday evening in their last home group match at Kingsmead.

MICT, meanwhile, will be looking forward to a mini-break as they only play again on Saturday in the return match against Super Giants at Newlands.