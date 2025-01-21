Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Health Insurance Scheme For State Employees, Pensioners

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive insurance scheme aimed at benefiting state employees and pensioners. The scheme provides cashless coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for general illnesses and Rs 10 lakh for critical illnesses for employees and their dependents.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Hemant Soren at the Jharkhand Secretariat here on Tuesday, a total of 18 proposals, including this revised insurance scheme, were approved.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel shared the decision with the media.

Under the scheme, Rs 500 will be deducted monthly from the Rs 1,000 health allowance provided to state employees. Retired employees can voluntarily opt for the scheme by paying an annual lump sum of Rs 6,000.

Approximately 1.75 lakh state employees and 2.25 lakh retired employees are likely to benefit from the scheme.

Serving or retired officers and personnel of All India Services residing in the state, former MLAs, and employees of various boards, corporations, and institutions can also opt-in.

To implement the scheme, the state government will allocate Rs 150 crore from the contingency fund and maintain an additional Rs 50 crore as buffer stock in the trust of the State Arogya Society. The government has partnered with Tata AIG General Insurance Company for the rollout of the scheme.

This marks a significant step forward after the initial resolution for health insurance on July 31, 2023, faced technical challenges, delaying its implementation.

In other major decisions, the Jharkhand cabinet approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India to provide communication, navigation, surveillance, and air traffic management services at Dumka Airport. This will facilitate the commencement of regular flight services under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN).

Approval was also granted to create positions such as Senior Manager, Manager, Finance Manager, and IT Executive for Medical College Hospitals, Sadar Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, and Community Health Centers across the state.

An allocation of Rs 94.5 crore was approved under the Gyanodya Scheme to enhance computer education in middle schools across the state.