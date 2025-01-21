Mahakumbh Of Celebs? Here's What Gautam Adani Says About Taylor Swift Performance At Son Jeet's Feb Wedding

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Gautam Adani has dismissed rumours of popstar Taylot Swift performing at his younger son Jeet's wedding in February, exclaiming“definitely not!” when asked if the celebrations will be a“Mahakumbh of celebrities”.

Jeet Adani is marrying Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah on February 7, 2025. Talking to reporters while on the Mahakumbh pilgrimage, Adani said Jeet's wedding will be a“simple and traditional” ceremony, PTI reported.

"It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people," he told reporters in Prayagraj.

Ahead of the marriage, it was being speculated that the wedding will be another extravagant spectacle after rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's. Responding to a question if the wedding were going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", the billionaire said, "Definitely not!"

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with speculations that the guest list at the wedding could include likes of Elon Musk to Bill Gates, with Taylor Swift performing.

Jeet, 28, got engaged to Diva in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. The wedding is also to take place in Ahmedabad.

It was being speculated on social media that the India-England one-day international cricket match at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 super cars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over ₹10,000 crore.

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair".