Donald Trump Sworn In As 47Th President Of The United States
Date
1/21/2025 11:00:11 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Donald trump was sworn in for a historic second term as president of the United States of America on Monday.
Trump took the oath of office to“preserve, protect and defend” the US constitution inside the US Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.
Trump intends to sign a raft of executive actions in his first hours as president, incoming White House officials said on Monday, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.
The president will declare a national emergency at the southern border, send armed troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US court dates, officials told reporters.
nh
