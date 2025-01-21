PM Meets Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Tuesday with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting discussed co-operation ties and ways to bolster them, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria and a range of topics of mutual interest. Barzani expressed his appreciation to Qatar's role and efforts that contributed to reaching the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

MENAFN21012025000067011011ID1109115509