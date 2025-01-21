PM Meets Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Tuesday with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.
The meeting discussed co-operation ties and ways to bolster them, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria and a range of topics of mutual interest. Barzani expressed his appreciation to Qatar's role and efforts that contributed to reaching the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.
