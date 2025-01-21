Chise News Reflects On Franchise Heart Stories Of 2024 And Looks Ahead To 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chise News - The Heart of Franchising

Chise News Logo

Chise News Reflects on 2024 Franchise Heart Stories

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its launch in July 2024, Chise News has been dedicated to highlighting the compassionate side of the franchising through its Franchise Heart segment. This initiative celebrates acts of kindness, community involvement, and altruism within the franchise world.2024: A Year of Remarkable ImpactIn the six months following the debut of Chise News, Franchise Heart has chronicled numerous inspiring stories (below) that underline the powerful role franchises play in giving back to their communities..Batteries Plus Powers the Season of Giving: The nation's largest specialty battery retailer donated over one million batteries to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, bringing holiday magic to life..SpeeDee Oil Change Donates $50,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation: Demonstrating a significant commitment to community support, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service made a generous donation to aid breast cancer awareness and research..Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Find 17,215 Forever Homes: Surpassing their 2024 goal, these pet supply franchises helped over 17,000 dogs and cats find new homes, showcasing their dedication to animal welfare..Swig's Save The Cups Campaign Shatters 2024 Goal, Raising Over $364,000 for Breast Cancer Patients: Swig, Home of the Original Dirty SodaTM, turned compassion into action with its 5th annual Save The Cups campaign, raising an impressive $364,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month..Tim Hortons Unwraps Holiday Spirit with First-Ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign: Tim Hortons ushered in the holiday season with the debut of its Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, running from Nov. 18th to Nov. 24th across U.S. locations, spreading joy and supporting local communities..Primrose Schools Nationwide Food Drive Teaches Young Children the Value of Giving: Young children across Primrose schools nationwide learned about kindness, compassion, and the joy of giving back through the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive, collecting non-perishable food items for local families in need..Jersey Mike's Subs and Best Buddies Team Up to Raise Funds and Awareness: Jersey Mike's Subs and Best Buddies International joined forces in a nationwide effort to raise funds and awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and support..Taziki's Mediterranean Café Honors Veterans with Special Meal and Wounded Warrior Project Partnership: This Veterans Day, Taziki's Mediterranean Café showed its support for military veterans through a special charitable initiative and a heartfelt in-store promotion..Red Robin Salutes Military with Free Meal and Bottomless Fries This Veterans Day: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. honored military veterans and active-duty service members with a special treat on Veterans Day, offering a free meal and bottomless fries..Tide Cleaners Offers Free Laundry Services for First Responders in Florida After Hurricanes Milton and Helene: In the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Tide Cleaners provided free laundry services to first responders in Florida, aiding those working tirelessly in recovery efforts..Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Divert 27,000 Pounds of Pet Packaging from Landfills with Sustainability Initiative: In a significant sustainability effort, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash diverted 27,000 pounds of pet packaging from landfills, showcasing their commitment to environmental responsibility..Sport Clips Launches“Help A Hero” Campaign to Support Veterans' Education: Sport Clips Haircuts initiated its annual“Help A Hero” campaign, aiming to raise $1.5 million to support veterans' education through the VFW's“Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program..CertaPro PaintersKicks Off Sixth Annual“Paint it Pink” Campaign to Support Breast Cancer Research: CertaPro Painterslaunched its sixth annual“Paint it Pink” campaign, dedicating efforts to support breast cancer research and awareness..Hungry Howie's Unveils Limited-Time Pink Pizza to Support National Breast Cancer Foundation: Hungry Howie'sintroduced a limited-time pink pizza initiative as part of its annual fundraising campaign, Love, Hope & Pizza, to raise awareness and support for the National Breast Cancer Foundation..Sky Zone Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalto Launch Limited-Edition SkySocks Featuring Patient Art: Sky Zone, a leader in indoor active entertainment, partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalto launch a limited-edition line of SkySocks featuring art by patients, blending fun with philanthropy..The Brothers that just do Gutters: Strengthening Communities One Gutter at a Time: The Brothers that just do Gutters demonstrated a commitment to community service, with franchisees across the country engaging in various charitable activities to strengthen their local communities..MY SALON Suite Launches 2024“Suite Relief” Fundraiser To Benefit St. Jude: MY SALON Suite initiated its annual“Suite Relief” fundraiser, aiming to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a goal to make a significant impact through collective efforts.These stories represent just a fraction of the franchise industry's dedication to giving back, offering hope and positivity through collective efforts.Looking Ahead to 2025Chise News plans to amplify its Franchise Heart initiative in 2025 by:.Showcasing More Stories: Expanding coverage to include more inspirational acts of kindness and philanthropy from franchises worldwide..Strengthening Partnerships: Collaborating with franchisors, franchisees and public relations teams to promote charitable initiatives evolving across the world..Interactive Engagement: Launching new channels for readers to share their stories and nominate franchises making a difference.To further its mission, Chise News will focus on sharing the concept of Franchise Heart more broadly within the franchising industry, encouraging brands to embrace and embody this ethos. Chise News aims to promote the value of community-driven initiatives and inspire franchisors and franchisees alike to integrate giving into their business models. By empowering others to join the 'Franchise Heart' movement, Chise News seeks to create a ripple effect of kindness, demonstrating that compassion and business success can go hand in hand.About Chise NewsChise News is the premier source for franchise industry news offering coverage on stories that impact franchisors, franchisees and their local communities. For more information, visit ChiseNews

Timothy Katsch

Chise Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.