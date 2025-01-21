TRAVIS SAXTON JOINS RE/MAX HOLDINGS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY TO DRIVE ORGANIZATIONAL ALIGNMENT AND INNOVATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Saxton brings over two decades of expertise in residential technology, digital marketing and management consulting, including his most recent position as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at T3 Sixty where he led all initiatives for the company. His career also includes executive positions with RealTrends and BombBomb where he helped elevate tech integration and content strategies to improve business outcomes. He has worked closely with real estate brokerages across the U.S. and Canada, including many of the RE/MAX network's largest and most successful brokerages, helping them refine, innovate, and leverage technology for growth and efficiency.

"Travis is a major addition to the team," said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. "His technology experience and deep understanding of real estate operations will be invaluable as we continue to execute our vision for the Company. Directly or indirectly, his knowledge, insights and forward-thinking mentality will help shape our systems and offerings across all our brands."

As EVP, Saxton is committed to ensuring affiliates are equipped with the best tools to grow their businesses, enhance productivity and deliver superior service to clients.

"I'm excited to join RE/MAX Holdings and collaborate with such a talented and passionate group of leaders," said Saxton. "I've had the privilege of working with RE/MAX brokerages and teams over the years, and I have always been impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit of the network and the Company's commitment to innovation. My goal is to help bring even more intelligent, strategic change to the Company, ensuring that we leverage the power of technology to maximize business outcomes for everyone in our network."

Saxton's appointment comes on the heels of the recent hiring of Chris Lim as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for RE/MAX, LLC, further strengthening the leadership team at Headquarters.

Carlson added, "Bringing on Travis and Chris is part of our broader strategy to enhance the services and resources available to our network. Their collective expertise and vision position us to continue redefining what it means to be a global real estate leader while driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our affiliates and their clients."

Saxton added, "After working with numerous brokerages, agents and teams over the years, RE/MAX Holdings is where I want to be. Erik has a unique vision and forward-thinking approach, and I'm fully aligned with his plans for the future. RE/MAX is a highly trusted and visible brand in real estate, and I'm excited to bring the vision to life and create lasting value for the network."

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX ) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to incorporating new business systems and technology, equipping affiliates with the best tools to grow their businesses, enhancing productivity, delivering superior service, and driving innovation. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to the Company's leadership transition, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at and on the SEC website at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

