Woman, Infant Son Die In Cylinder Blast In J & K's Poonch

Shazia Kousar, the wife of Sajjad Hussain, was preparing food when the incident took place at Jandrola village of the Mandi area in the evening, they said.

Neighbours doused the flames and admitted a critically-injured Kousar and her infant son Ayan Ahmad to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings, they added.

