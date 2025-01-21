Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates Police Training School In Dera Ismail Khan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated a newly established Training School in Dera Ismail Khan.

Upon his arrival, the police contingent presented him with a guard of honor. The chief minister toured various sections of the school and inspected a mock exercise conducted by the recruits under training.

During a briefing, officials informed the chief minister that the school, built at a cost of over Rs. 20 million, is equipped with a computer lab, classrooms, a mess, residential quarters, and other essential facilities.

Currently, the school can train 100 recruits, with plans to expand this number to 500 in the future. The facility spans 452 kanals, with 100 kanals designated as the core area. It was also revealed that training for female police recruits will be introduced soon.

The Police Training School aims to benefit residents of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining districts. Plans for an advanced tactics school within the training facility are also under consideration to provide specialized training.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the importance of modernizing the police force:

"We salute the sacrifices of our heroes and martyrs who have ensured the protection of our borders. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are proud of the sacrifices made by the police to maintain law and order. We are committed to strengthening the police force by providing modern weapons, bulletproof vehicles, and advanced equipment. Our youth have the passion, and we will ensure they have the tools to excel."

The chief minister announced a recruitment quota for children of police martyrs and assured that there would be no delays in the promotion of police personnel. He also highlighted the government's plans to improve existing police training schools, reduce training durations from nine months to 90 days, and construct a new firing range to enhance the training experience.

This initiative reflects the government's dedication to equipping the police force with modern resources to effectively tackle emerging challenges.