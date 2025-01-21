Tecnotree Secures Multi-Million Dollar Win With Tier-1 US Telecom Operator, Accelerating Digital Transformation For The...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tecnotree OYJ, a leading provider of digital business support systems and transformation solutions for the industry, today announced a landmark multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement with a Tier-1 US telecom operator. This collaboration that was announced earlier in 2024 with a leading Global Systems Integrator, further solidifies Tecnotree's position as a trusted partner for operators navigating the complexities of digital transformation in the fast-evolving landscape.

This significant win represents a major step forward in Tecnotree's mission to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions that drive unparalleled efficiency and enhance customer experiences. Tecnotree will deploy its advanced digital solutions suite, enhanced with our intelligent catalogue empowering the operator to launch innovative services, accelerating time to value.

Tecnotree's partnership with TM Forum, specifically its leadership in adopting TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and achieving Diamond Certification for Open API standards, making it the first vendor to certify real-world Open API deployments. With over 59 Open APIs implemented across domains like customer management, billing, and ecosystem management, Tecnotree is able to deliver innovative solutions that enable operators to transform their legacy IT into composable, plug-and-play software architectures that enhance customer experiences, lifecycle management, and revenue generation.

“This partnership underscores our position as a trusted advisor to leading telecom operators across the US,” said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree.“By leveraging our global expertise, local presence, and SI ready stack, we're uniquely equipped to deliver unparalleled value and help our partners thrive in this dynamic market.”

“We're delighted that TM Forum's frameworks and standards have been instrumental in enabling Tecnotree's maiden win into the United States with a tier 1 operator,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum.“It's a powerful example of how through collaboration and innovation we can democratize the telecoms software market. By working together, our members are pioneering composable, future-ready solutions that help redefine customer experiences. transform business agility and unlock growth.”

“This strategic partnership marks Tecnotree's pioneer entry into the North American Market with its comprehensive catalogue driven approach, now infused with intelligence capabilities provides the operator with an adaptable, future-proof solution,” said Gunnar Nyberg, Tecnotree VP North America & Caribbean.

The project, already underway, highlights Tecnotree's robust track record in managing large-scale deployments and its commitment to innovation and service reliability. This success strengthens Tecnotree's presence in the North American market, further solidifying our leadership in the digital transformation of the telecom industry.

ABOUT TECNOTREE

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

