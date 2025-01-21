TVS Motor Company Enters Morocco

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment - today announced its entry into Morocco, in collaboration with its distribution partner Hindi Motors. The company is launching a wide, exciting range of two-wheelers - TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Raider 125 and TVS Apache 160 and 200 in Morocco.

TVSM, globally recognised for its engineering, innovation and quality, will leverage the extensive service and distribution of MotorSports Maroc, which uses the retail banner of Hindi Motors for its operations in Morocco.

Announcing the launch, Rahul Nayak, VP, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said,“TVSM is an established global leader and the second largest two-wheeler brand in Africa. Our vehicles are everyday companion to more than 58 million users across the globe. Mobility is an important lever for economic and societal progress, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to serve customers in Morocco. Our partner brings in decades of expertise and experience in sales, service and customer care. Coupled with our design, engineering and build quality, customers are assured of a great experience.”

Omar Messouidi, Managing Director – Hindi Motors , said,“We're honored to collaborate with TVS Motor Company to bring some of the world's best two-wheelers to Morocco. The company is renowned for its innovation, performance and quality, and we will complement this with excellent sales and after-sales service experience for our customers. The entry into the Moroccan market represents a new chapter in the field of mobility. The effective mobility solutions provided by TVS are now part of the growth and progress of Morocco. We share the company's vision of providing safe and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The product portfolio available with a up to 5 year warranty, starting January 15:

with striking style elements that are in line with its racing DNA, TVS Apache comes equipped with connectivity features, styling upgrades to fulfil the evolving needs of young riders.a perfect blend of style and performance – a premium scooter that boasts of superior performance.a mix of comfort and style, this motorcycle combines sporty styling with best-in-class performance and hi-tech features.

