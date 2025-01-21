Endear Raises $6 Million In Series A Funding Led By Channel Equity Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Endear , the leading clienteling and CRM solution for omnichannel brands, today announced the successful close of its $6 million Series A funding round, led by Equity Partners (”Channel”). This reflects a resounding vote of confidence in the future of retail as the continues to push toward a more unified experience for customers.

Rather than following the traditional venture capital route, Endear partnered with growth equity fund, Channel, a decision driven by the founders', Leigh Sevin and Jinesh Shah's, emphasis on maintaining control over their long-term vision for the company. The funding will be used to fuel product development, enhance customer success, and expand into new markets while staying committed to Endear's customer-first approach.

"Most people don't realize that 85% of all retail sales still happen at a physical store; that equates to 6x the sales volume happening online,” says Leigh Sevin, Co-Founder and CEO of Endear. "To us, it's shocking that so much software, and software investment, has been focused on e-commerce while there are so few solutions that help retail associates sell better, and sell more, especially when associates are the ones brands count on for the bulk of their revenue.”

Endear's platform is uniquely positioned to help mid- to enterprise-size retail brands scale personalized outreach from their stores, enabling sales teams at brands like Reformation, Glossier, and UNTUCKit to build more meaningful relationships with their customers and drive sales over remote channels like email, text, and WhatsApp. This funding milestone underscores the growing demand for retail technology solutions that empower brands to succeed in an increasingly omnichannel world.

“Endear's vision for the future of retail resonates with what we see as the next big wave in this industry: technology that focuses on relationships rather than transactions,” said Jensen Bryant, Managing Partner at Channel Equity Partners.“We are excited to partner and support Endear's mission of redefining what CRM means for retail.”

With this investment, Endear plans to further develop its product offerings, expand its market presence, and continue its mission to empower retail teams globally. As retail technology continues to evolve, Endear remains steadfast in its commitment to providing solutions that help brands thrive on their own terms.

“The real gain from AI in retail tech isn't about chatbots - it's about making teams more efficient. Every retail brand has an army of sales people that are underutilized,” says JP Grace, CTO of Endear.“The AI capabilities we're building into Endear are designed to help these sales forces be more efficient, effective, and better at selling. We're focused on empowering brands to leverage their existing teams with technology that reduces friction and drives results.”

About Endear

Endear is the leading clienteling and CRM solution designed for mid- to enterprise-size retail brands. By providing tools to streamline customer communication and enhance personalized sales experiences, Endear enables retail teams to drive loyalty and revenue both in-store and online.

About Channel Equity Partners

Channel Equity Partners invests in B2B software companies in the U.S. and Canada that aren't a fit for VC and too early for most growth equity firms. Channel was founded in 2022 and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .

