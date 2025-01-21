Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. Launches Ari: AI-Driven Healthcare Assistant For Personalized Patient Care

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) has unveiled ARi, a cutting-edge AI-powered personal healthcare assistant available exclusively to its paid members through the HealthLynked app. ARi provides personalized healthcare recommendations, effortless appointment scheduling, real-time tracking, and 24/7 intelligent assistance by leveraging user-specific medical data. This patent-pending aims to transform patient engagement by offering tailored guidance based on unique health profiles, conditions, and histories. CEO Dr. Michael Dent emphasized ARi's role in advancing HealthLynked's mission of smarter, connected healthcare, inviting members to experience its innovative features. ARi marks a milestone in patient-centered care, empowering users to manage their health with unprecedented ease and personalization.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit .

