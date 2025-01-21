Iran Invests $115M In Artificial Intelligence Research

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran has committed $115m to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, according to Press TV, a partner of TV BRICS . The marks a significant push to advance the nation's technological capabilities.

The funding, part of a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian of Science, Research, and Technology, will support AI research in universities and private centres across the country.

Approximately $15.6m will be allocated as grants to commercialise innovative AI projects. A further $100m will be available as loans to support AI development initiatives. The ministry will oversee the projects and monitor the use of funds.

“AI has spread everywhere, and this is undeniable,” said Iranian Science Minister Hossein Simayi Sarraf, emphasising the initiative's strategic importance.“Major countries of the world have made huge investments in AI, and we will also increase investment in this field.”

Iran has recently launched several projects to integrate AI into government institutions and private businesses.