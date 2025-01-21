Odisha CM Slams BJD For Neglecting Primary Education

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday hit out at the previous BJD for allegedly neglecting the development of infrastructure and failing to provide adequate manpower in the primary across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of a three-day national on the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, Majhi on Tuesday said,“Our state is lagging behind in primary education in terms of infrastructure and manpower. Even today we have failed to strengthen the infrastructure as the previous didn't give priority to primary education. We can even today find many schools in the state where there is no infrastructure. So, after coming to power, our new government is giving utmost priority to developing infrastructure, providing sufficient manpower.”

Majhi further added that his government has increased the education budget in this current financial year. He also informed that recently more than 16000 teachers have been given appointments while a process has started to fill up the vacant teaching posts as well.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government to check the dropout rate in schools in the state. Majhi said a value-based and qualitative education can't be provided to children unless we strengthen the education system at the primary level.

Taking a dig at the previous BJD government, CM Majhi alleged that it is very unfortunate that the previous government threw our education system into disarray by trying to transform the high schools in the state without first strengthening primary education.

On the other hand, Majhi praised the National Education Policy 2020 as the first education policy in the 21st century.

“The main aim of NEP 2020 is to fulfil the need for the rapid development of our country. The foundation of this education policy is to build an empowered student based on the customs, traditions, and values of our country,” stated Majhi.

He stated that the new BJP government decided to implement NEP-2020 after assuming power in the state.

He also said that for the implementation of the NEP, a three-day National workshop has been organised. The Chief Minister noted that the main objective of this workshop is to implement the new system of '5+3+3+4' pattern in Odisha.

He added that in this system, the education starts from Sishu Vatika at the age of three for 3 years i.e. Sishu Vatika 1 and 2 then Vishu Vatika 3.

Majhi said both Shishu Vatika 1 & 2 will be implemented in the Anganwadi Kendras and Sishu Vatika 3 will be in the Primary School and then class 1 and class 2 will be incorporated into it.

“This will certainly strengthen the base of our children from the beginning. We are also working on providing adequate infrastructure, and manpower to implement this new system in the best way,” said Majhi.