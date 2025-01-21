A New Year, A New Adventure: Olde Ipswich Tours Kicks Off 2025 Tours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Olde Ipswich Tours offers small group gourmet tours to destinations including Bavaria, Germany

Olde Ipswich Tours, an international small group tour company with 30 years' experience, announced its 2025 tours to Europe, South America, and New England.

- Olde Ipswich Tours founder Jean Moss

IPSWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Olde Ipswich Tours , a boutique international small group tour company with 30 years' experience, announced that it will offer a variety of gourmet guided journeys to Europe, South America, and New England in 2025.

Olde Ipswich Tours travels with small groups of six to 16 travelers.“Our very small group size – often just five or six people – gives us many ways to create an exceptional, personalized vacation for our travelers,” said Olde Ipswich Tours founder Jean Moss.“We can squeeze through tiny narrow streets in medieval villages and overnight in amazing, tiny towns that have no large hotels.”

The company's small group tours are 12 nights on average, embodying the slow travel trend -- slowing down and fully experiencing the local way of life. Olde Ipswich Tours travelers also place a premium on culinary tourism, seeking gourmet cuisine, hands-on cooking classes, wine tastings, and local food markets.

Tours throughout the seasons

In winter, travelers can explore the captivating landscapes of Chile from Santiago to Patagonia, including the Atacama Desert and Chilean Lake District.

During spring, travelers with Olde Ipswich Tours can discover the rich cultures and histories of Andalusia and Extremadura, Spain, the beauty of Greece & the Greek Islands, and Italy's Amalfi Coast & Capri . Additional spring adventures include Bavaria, Germany & Salzburg, Austria, Corsica & Sardinia, Normandy & Brittany, France, and Croatia & Slovenia.

On the cusp of summer and into the fall, Olde Ipswich Tours offers journeys to Scotland & Ireland , Switzerland & the Northern Italian Lakes, the French & Italian Rivieras, and a comprehensive exploration of Bordeaux, Dordogne, and Languedoc, France. Travelers can choose a slow food tour through Piedmont & the Italian Alps or a scenic trip from Carcassonne, France, to Barcelona, Spain, crossing the Pyrenees Mountains. Also on offer are the Loire Valley & Burgundy, France, and Rome, Amalfi Coast & Sicily. Other enticing options include Portugal's back roads and wines, an autumn experience in New England, and a magical Christmas Markets tour in Bavaria.

Tour prices range from $5,035 to $10,999.

Interested travelers can visit or contact Olde Ipswich Tours at ... or 978-356-5163.

About Olde Ipswich Tours

Olde Ipswich Tours is a boutique tour company offering small group cultural tours to Europe, South America and New England. Tours focus on exceptional food and wine, elegant accommodations, off-the-beaten-path adventures, and the camaraderie of a friendly group of people. The company caters to travelers who enjoy gourmet cuisine and local culture, offering both standard tours (with a maximum of 16 people) and fully customized tours for family and friends and other groups.

With 30 years of leading tours, Olde Ipswich Tours has an expansive and intimate knowledge of the countries, towns and villages visited, and has cultivated personal relationships with tour guides, innkeepers and local people.

