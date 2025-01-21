World Whiskey Society Launches Limited Edition Doc Holliday Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crafted with precision, Doc Holliday Bottled in Straight Bourbon Whiskey exemplifies the artistry of distillation. Made at a single distillery during one distilling season, this bourbon is aged for no less than four years in a federally bonded warehouse. Each bottle stands as a testament to WWS' unwavering dedication to quality.

Bottled at precisely 100 proof, this Bourbon offers a sensory journey from start to finish. The nose is greeted with a harmonious medley of caramelized apples and sweet maraschino cherry, complemented by hints of clove, nutmeg, and freshly roasted pecans. On the palate, expect a smooth and velvety texture that reveals layers of caramel, apple pie, and sweet cherry, accented by a gentle warming spice. A deep vanilla sweetness, balanced by savory nuttiness, offers a toasted, buttery flavor that lingers into a long and refined finish.

"We are thrilled to expand the Doc Holliday Collection with this exceptional Bottled in Bond Bourbon," said Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This release embodies the unyielding craftsmanship that defines our whiskeys. It's a remarkable addition to our portfolio and a celebration of truly extraordinary bourbon."

The Limited Edition Doc Holliday Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available for $39.99 per 750ml on WWS online shop . For more information about World Whiskey Society and its wide range of rare whiskeys, please visit - .

About World Whiskey Society

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

SOURCE World Whiskey Society