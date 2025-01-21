Vistar Media Expands Global Footprint With New Brazil Office, Appoints Renato Maria As Country Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , announced the opening of its first office in Latin America, located in São Paulo, Brazil. Renato Maria has been appointed as Vistar's Brazil Country Manager, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion and commitment to powering OOH advertising around the world through technology and expertise. Renato officially assumed the role on January 7, 2025.

Vistar first launched its Latin America operations in 2022 through a partnership with PRODOOH , a local programmatic OOH activation team, successfully introducing the channel and its capabilities to key stakeholders across the region. As the market for OOH advertising in Brazil rapidly evolves, the time has come to establish a dedicated team on the ground, led by Renato, to provide best-in-class support for clients and partners.

“Joining Vistar Media is an incredible opportunity to bring my passion for digital transformation and collaborative growth to the programmatic OOH space,” said Renato Maria, Brazil Country Manager at Vistar Media.“Throughout my career, I've witnessed how innovation and teamwork can drive extraordinary results. OOH is at a pivotal stage in Brazil, and I am excited to lead Vistar's efforts in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients and partners to thrive in this evolving landscape. My goal is to combine Vistar's global expertise with local market insights to create lasting impact for brands and advertisers across the region.”

Renato brings 20 years of experience at global companies such as Google, Meta, Globo and Groovinads, where he's demonstrated a track record of successfully leading transformative initiatives and managing global challenges. Renato will focus on driving the adoption of programmatic OOH in Brazil, delivering tailored solutions to brands, agencies and media owners while ensuring seamless collaboration with Vistar's global teams.

“Brazil represents an exciting opportunity for Vistar, as both a critical growth market and a leader in innovation within the broader LATAM region,” said Eugenie Chen, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at Vistar Media.“With Renato's leadership, we are confident that our clients will benefit from the perfect combination of Vistar's global programmatic expertise and a team that deeply understands the unique market dynamics and cultural nuances in Brazil.”

Vistar has already forged strong partnerships with leading OOH players across Brazil, including Eletromidia, JCDecaux, Helloo, RZK Digital, and the adMooH network, which connects more than 15,000 screens from publishers such as NEOOH, Retail Media, B.Drops, OOH Brasil, and many others. These partnerships enable Vistar's advertising partners to tap into premium OOH inventory across the country-while equipping them with the capabilities to run highly personalized and impactful campaigns.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world's most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, player, and device management system and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world's largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that's both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

