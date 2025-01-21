SGS Highlights Importance Of PPE Safety And Performance Standards As Consumer Demand For Winter Sportswear Rises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The demand for winter sports equipment is climbing steadily

Gary Chen, Global PPE Manager, SGS

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Chen, Global PPE Manager at SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, explores the role of PPE in winter sportswear and equipment. His focus is on safety standards, growth and the regulatory challenges manufacturers face in mitigating risks associated with activities like skiing, snowboarding and ice hockey.The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) reports that 46 skiers and snowboarders lost their lives during the 2022/23 season in the US, with an additional 53 suffering catastrophic injuries.[i] As winter sports continue to grow in popularity, these figures underscore the importance of effective, specialized personal protective equipment (PPE). Ensuring safety in such high-risk activities requires both consumers and manufacturers to take proactive measures.For many people, winter signals a retreat indoors, but for a growing number of enthusiasts, it marks the return to the slopes and ice rinks. While thrilling and adrenaline-inducing, winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and ice hockey carry inherent risks. Beyond natural hazards such as avalanches, participants face the possibility of collisions with trees, rocks or other individuals on the slopes, potentially leading to twisted joints, broken bones or cranial injuries.In ice hockey, the danger takes on a different form – players often collide with one another, risk concussions from impacts with the ice, or face injuries from being struck by the puck. While these activities offer excitement and challenge, they also highlight the critical need for proper safety measures and reliable PPE to minimize the risks.The demand for winter sports equipment is climbing steadily. In 2023, the global market for ski gear and equipment was valued at approximately USD 15.9 billion, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030.[ii] Similarly, the global market for ice hockey equipment was estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the same period.[iii]PPE is a rapidly expanding segment in both markets. Designed to mitigate the severity of accidents in winter and other action sports, PPE must meet stringent safety and performance requirements to effectively protect users. To ensure this, various safety standards have been established to guide the design, testing and manufacturing of these products. These standards are often product- and market-specific.CE/UKCA markingManufacturers operating in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) and UK markets are responsible for ensuring their products meet relevant safety, health, performance and environmental protection requirements. All PPE, including sports-specific PPE, is covered by Regulation (EU) 2016/425 and its UK counterpart, Regulation 2016/425, collectively referred to as the PPE Regulation. Conformity with these standards is demonstrated by applying the CE marking (for EU and EEA markets) and/or the UKCA marking (for UK markets).Conformity assessmentThe PPE Regulation categorizes PPE into three groups based on the severity of the risks they are designed to mitigate:Category I: Protection against minimal risks, such as superficial mechanical injuriesCategory II: Protection against moderate risks not covered by categories I or IIICategory III: Protection against risks with severe consequences, such as extreme low temperatures or life-threatening hazardsIn winter sports, examples of PPE classifications include:Category I: Ski and snowboarding gogglesCategory II: Helmets and body protectorsCategory I products are subject only to internal product controls for conformity assessment. Manufacturers must establish the required technical documentation, draw up an EU/UKCA declaration of conformity, and affix the CE and/or UKCA mark. Third-party assessment is not required if the product complies with the relevant standard.Category II products require the involvement of a Notified Body. After the manufacturer has applied for EU/UKCA type-examination, prepared the necessary technical documentation, and drafted the EU/UKCA declaration of conformity, the Notified Body must assess the technical documentation and conduct appropriate tests and examinations. Once satisfied, the Notified Body issues the EU/UKCA type-examination certificate, valid for five years. The manufacturer can then affix the CE and/or UKCA mark and place the product on the market.Unlike the EU, there is no compulsory requirement for testing or certification of most sports PPE in the US.Failure to conform to relevant standards can put the wearer at risk and may lead to costly product recalls. For instance, in 2016, Head recalled 440 ski helmets in North America after discovering they did not meet the impact requirements of safety standards, posing a risk of head injury.[i] More recently, the Droyd multi-purpose helmet was recalled in the US after it was found not to meet mandatory requirements for positional stability, retention system, impact, labeling and certification.[ii] Similarly, the Gasaciods children's multi-purpose helmet was recalled for violating the CPSC federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets.[iii]SGS ServicesSGS provides a comprehensive range of safety and quality assurance services for all forms of PPE, including those designed for winter sports. With expertise in global compliance, SGS assists manufacturers in ensuring their products meet the regulatory requirements across multiple markets, including the US, EU, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.Its facilities in Finland (Notified Body 0598) and the UK (Approved Body 0120) offer type-approval examinations in line with PPE Regulation 2016/425. As a one-stop solution provider, SGS can conduct both CE and UKCA certifications simultaneously, streamlining the process and ensuring compliance with key safety standards.Learn more about SGS's comprehensive PPE testing and certification services .[i][ii] Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets | CPSC[iii] Gasaciods Children's Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Fengwang Sports; Sold Exclusively on Temu | CPSCAbout SGSSGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

