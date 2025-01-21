Surcheros® Celebrates Grand Opening Of Second South Carolina Location In Beaufort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The First 50 Guests to Make a Purchase will Receive Free Burritos for a Year, Jan.28*

BEAUFORT, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in South Carolina! The community is invited to celebrate its debut on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 351 D Robert Smalls Pkwy in the Beaufort Station. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., and the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app will enjoy Free Burritos for a Year!*This new location marks the 10th Surcheros for franchise partners Brian Smith and Doug Puryear, who recently celebrated the opening of Surcheros in Rincon, GA. With a strong track record of success, the experienced franchisees oversee multiple locations, including Brunswick, Valdosta (Oak), Blackshear, Hinesville, Statesboro, Savannah, Kingsland, and Valdosta (Baytree). They are eager to establish Surcheros as a beloved dining destination in Beaufort, bringing premium food and exceptional service to the local residents.“Our growth in Georgia has been phenomenal, and we are excited to bring the Surcheros experience to South Carolina,” said Brian Smith, Co-Owner of Surcheros Beaufort.“The support we've received from our guests and the communities in our existing locations has been overwhelming. We look forward to serving the Beaufort community and becoming an essential part of its dining scene.”The Beaufort grand opening celebration will feature exciting giveaways, and much more! Guests can indulge in a variety of Fresh-Mex favorites, including freshly made tacos, grilled burritos, flavorful bowls, and quesadillas, all customizable with over 25 toppings and signature sauces. Children can enjoy a special Lil' Ones menu, while adults can also savor refreshing salads and burrito bowls.The Beaufort location is over 2,500 sq. ft. and includes an indoor dining room, plenty of parking, a salsa bar, and a self-service line where guests can walk through to customize their meals. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup or delivery. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more.Surcheros Beaufort is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.To take advantage of the offers during the Beaufort grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow the brand on Instagram @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

