Dr. Usha Rajagopal Introduces Cutting-Edge Ultrasound Technology For Filler Complication Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Usha Rajagopal Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Rajagopal Leverages Advanced Ultrasound for Precise and Effective Filler Complication Treatments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Usha Rajagopal , a leading plastic surgeon based in San Francisco, is proud to announce the integration of advanced ultrasound into her practice. This state-of-the-art device revolutionizes the of filler complications , positioning the San Francisco Plastic Surgery and Laser Center as a premier referral center for these issues.The adoption of ultrasound technology in aesthetic treatments is a significant advancement, offering unparalleled precision and safety. Dr. Usha Rajagopal, with nearly two decades of experience in aesthetic procedures, leverages this technology to accurately address complications from dermal fillers. The ultrasound device enables the visualization of filler deposits, ensuring targeted application of hyaluronidase, an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid fillers, and minimizing risks associated with overcorrection and tissue damage."Ultrasound technology has revolutionized the way we address filler complications, offering a clear view of filler placement and enabling precise, effective treatment," said Dr. Usha Rajagopal, Medical Director of San Francisco Plastic Surgery and Laser Center. "Our goal is to help patients feel confident and comfortable in their skin, even when previous treatments haven't gone as planned."As a dedicated referral center, the San Francisco Plastic Surgery and Laser Center collaborates with medical spas and practices across the region, offering specialized care for filler complications. This collaborative approach underscores the center's commitment to providing expert corrective treatments while respecting the existing patient-provider relationship.The center addresses a range of filler complications, including overfilled or overdone looks, correcting excess filler to restore natural facial contours. Filler migration is addressed to achieve even, symmetrical results, while misplaced or botched filler issues are rectified to correct asymmetry and lumps from improper filler placement. For those desiring a natural reset, the center removes excess filler for a fresh, natural look. Additionally, the center resolves vascular occlusions, which are blocked blood vessels that can prevent tissue damage and restore circulation.The hyaluronidase treatment is a quick, in-office procedure with minimal downtime. Patients undergo a thorough consultation to assess the treatment area, followed by a customized treatment plan. Hyaluronidase is then precisely injected into the target areas, dissolving unwanted filler over the next few days. Most patients see significant improvements within a few days.San Francisco Plastic Surgery and Laser Center, under the leadership of Dr. Usha Rajagopal, is renowned for its commitment to restoring natural beauty and providing top-tier corrective care. The center's integration of advanced ultrasound technology exemplifies its dedication to precision, safety, and patient satisfaction.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact San Francisco Plastic Surgery and Laser Center.

Natalie Feinberg

Fein PR

+1 801-680-3444

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.