Grizzly Supply Enters The Cable Tie And Wire Management Market With Focus On Innovation, Quality, And Branding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Grizzly logo that has come to represent quality and reliability for electrical, hardware, organization, and gaming setup categories

Grizzly Supply's branding and packaging makes their products stand out from the crowd in retail stores

Grizzly Supply aims to disrupt the cable tie with bold branding, innovation, and increased quality for professionals, organizers, DIYers, and gamers

- Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly SupplyBRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cable Ties Unlimited -one of the country's largest cable tie distributors with over 25 years of experience-has officially launched a new retail brand, Grizzly Supply. With a mission to revamp a long-overlooked industry, Grizzly Supply is aiming to introduce high-quality, practical solutions tailored for everyone from professional electricians to everyday DIYers or gamers creating their perfect setups. The brand seeks to establish itself as a household name in cable management by redefining expectations for essential products like cable ties, magnetic cable holders, and Velcro-like hook and loop fasteners. Over the past year, the brand has worked with customers to meticulously hone its products and branding, setting the stage to make a powerful impact in 2025.“There are too many low-quality cable ties in the world,” said Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply.“Grizzly Supply is here to change that. We're introducing innovative products, strong branding, and uncompromising quality to products that are essential but often overlooked.” Callahan added, "Retailers approached us asking for a retail brand for our products. This confirmed we had a significant market opportunity." After achieving as much as 40% growth in cable tie category sales with current retail partners, Grizzly Supply is now looking to focus on expanding through strategic partnerships across diverse retail verticals, including hardware, ranch, convenience, grocery, big box, and electronics stores.Grizzly Supply's debut product line includes 140+ cable tie products ranging from 18 lb miniature ties to 250 lb extra-heavy-duty ties, as well as specialty options like reusable cable ties. Additionally, the brand expands beyond nylon cable ties to include other cable management solutions such as Velcro-like hook and loop fasteners and magnetic cable holders. The initial response from retail partners has been significant, with most opting to carry a wide selection of Grizzly Supply products, often exceeding 65 SKUs. Designed for a wide range of users, from IT professionals and construction workers to everyday DIYers, organizers, and gamers, these products prioritize both functionality and quality. The Grizzly Supply logo, with its vibrant colors and iconic imagery of a handyman-dressed grizzly bear, contribute to easy consumer recognition and product visibility on retail shelves.In an industry traditionally defined by low-cost, low-quality imports, Grizzly Supply believes they can raise the bar by prioritizing durability, thoughtful design, and strong branding. While many consumers believe that "a cable tie is a cable tie," Grizzly Supply hopes to prove that not all ties are created equal. Part of the brand's commitment to quality is ensuring customers have the right tie for the right job, offering a range of solutions more diverse and comprehensive than the competition.You can currently find Grizzly Supply products at Micro Center, Crutchfield , and Cable Ties Unlimited. Grizzly Supply has ambitious plans for the new year, aiming to expand its product line beyond cable ties and become a leading provider of organization and electrical solutions. The company is actively developing innovative new products to complement its current offerings and solidify its position in the market. Grizzly Supply's affiliation with Cable Ties Unlimited, a leading distributor of wire management products, provides valuable market insights and allows the brand to stay ahead of industry trends. For more information about Grizzly Supply and its innovative product offerings, visit grizzlysupply .

Callahan Hinckley

Grizzly Supply

+1 440-638-9424

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.