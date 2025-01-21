President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq In Davos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Masrour Barzani, Prime of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan for COP29 and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of this significant event. The President of Iraq also reiterated his condolences regarding the plane crash.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

The President of Azerbaijan warmly recalled his previous meetings with the Iraqi President and the discussions held during those encounters.

The meeting focused on issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the launch of direct flights, and the activities of the intergovernmental commission. The Presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of establishing peace and stability in the region.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.