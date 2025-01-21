President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq In Davos
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the
Kurdistan Region of Iraq, at the latter's request in Davos,
Azernews reports.
Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan
for COP29 and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the
successful organization of this significant event. The President of
Iraq also reiterated his condolences regarding the plane crash.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
condolences.
The President of Azerbaijan warmly recalled his previous
meetings with the Iraqi President and the discussions held during
those encounters.
The meeting focused on issues related to the development of
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the launch of
direct flights, and the activities of the intergovernmental
commission. The Presidents also discussed the situation in the
Middle East and emphasized the importance of establishing peace and
stability in the region.
During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on matters of
mutual interest.
