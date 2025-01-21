Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Holds Operational Meeting In Khankendi
On January 21, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of
Defense of Azerbaijan, chaired an operational meeting of the Land
Forces in the city of Khankendi. The meeting brought together
deputy ministers, troop commanders, and senior military officials,
including heads of main departments, services, and unit commanders
of the Land Forces, Azernews reports.
The session began with a moment of silence to honor the memory
of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who sacrificed their
lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and
sovereignty.
During the meeting, Colonel General Hasanov conveyed the
directives of President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to the Azerbaijani Army.
Discussions focused on the current operational situation along the
conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the combat
readiness of military units, and maintaining military
discipline.
The Minister issued specific instructions to enhance the service
and combat efficiency of military units, ensure heightened
vigilance, and carry out tasks accurately and on time. Special
emphasis was placed on supporting units operating in challenging
mountainous terrains and improving the moral and psychological
preparedness of personnel.
The meeting concluded with a call for the higher-quality
implementation of the outlined measures and ensuring the readiness
of the Land Forces for any operational requirements.
