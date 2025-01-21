CAN Signs Agreement With Sports Authority To Combat Smoking, Raise Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) campaign, part of the Kuwait Society for Preventing Smoking and Cancer, signed an agreement with the Public Authority for Sports on Tuesday as part of their joint efforts to reduce smoking and raise awareness about cancer.

The partnership aims to promote the importance of physical activity and exercise in preventing and treating cancer-related diseases.

In a statement following the signing, board member and treasurer of the Society Dr. Hessa Al-Shaheen, , said that the agreement focuses on enhancing public health, encouraging a healthy lifestyle within the community, and raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and its link to cancer.

The agreement also aims to promote sports as a healthy lifestyle choice that can help prevent chronic diseases and cancer, as well as organizing sports events and joint awareness campaigns targeting various segments of society, including youth and school students, she added.

The initiatives will also support cancer-related programs and rehabilitation efforts for patients during and after treatment.

Dr. Al-Shaheen further stressed that the agreement reflects their continued commitment to combating smoking, providing psychological support to cancer patients, and raising awareness about the disease. She highlighted that sports play a significant role in enhancing both physical and mental health.

For his part, Acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah, expressed pride in the partnership, noting that it combines sports with humanitarian and health efforts.

He pointed out that the authority aims, through this collaboration, to raise awareness and encourage the public to adopt healthy lifestyles that minimize health risks.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Kuwait Society for Preventing Smoking and Cancer Nayef Sharar, said that future plans include organizing marathons and sports events to raise awareness about cancer and the dangers of smoking, as well as hosting joint seminars on the effects of smoking and the importance of physical activity. The initiatives will also include the establishment of dedicated sports training centers. (end)

