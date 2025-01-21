Actress Malavika Mohanan Fascinated By The Cenotes Of Mexico!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, whoe fiery performance as Aarathy in director Pa Ranjith's 'Thangalaan' came in for widespread appreciation, seems to have literally been swept off her feet by the Cenotes of Mexico.

.The actress, who posted pictures of herself taking a dip in a Cenote, wrote,“Imagine discovering a secret water world tucked beneath the earth's surface- voila, the Cenotes of Mexico!”

“Some are like giant natural bathtubs, open to the sky, surrounded by lush jungle, while others are tucked away like secret caves, only accessible through a narrow opening,” she explained.

Stating that she had read about Cenotes during an afternoon of wanderlusting almost a decade ago, the actress said,“They seemed so faraway to me, I only hoped that one day I might be able to experience it.”

Admitting that she didn't know prior to this trip, the historical and cultural significance of these sites, Malavika said these aspects made it so much more interesting and shared some interesting facts.

She wrote,“To the Maya, cenotes held deep spiritual and cultural significance. They were considered sacred gateways to the underworld, known as 'Xibalba', the realm of the dead. Maya believed that the cenotes were a place where the gods resided, and the water within was seen as a direct link to the divine. As a result, cenotes were often used for religious rituals, including offerings and human sacrifices, to appease the gods or seek guidance.”

The actress concluded her note saying,“I'm sure the Mayas are looking down scowling at me for taking these photographs. Quite an antithesis of what they intended it to be.”

On the work front, Malavika has a number of interesting projects including The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead, and Sardar 2,