Arundel Castle Unveils 2025 Season Dates: A Must-Visit For Overseas Travellers Seeking British Heritage

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arundel Castle, one of England's most iconic and historically rich landmarks, is delighted to announce that it will open to the public for the season on Tuesday, 1st April 2025.

Situated in the picturesque town of Arundel in West Sussex, the castle is a must-visit destination for those travelling to the UK. It offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in British heritage, award-winning gardens, and the charm of a quintessential English destination.

The seat of the 18th Duke of Norfolk/Earl Marshal of England, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, Arundel Castle is a Grade I-listed architectural masterpiece with over 1,000 years of history. Offering a rare glimpse into the nation's aristocratic past, visitors can explore its fascinating exhibits, grand interiors, and extraordinary collection of historical artefacts.

A visit to Arundel Castle is not complete without experiencing its award-winning grounds and gardens, which are celebrated for their stunning displays throughout the year. Starting in spring with a showcase of over 100,000 tulips, elegant roses and intricate topiaries in summer, and incredible stumpery displays, the gardens offer a breathtaking landscape in every season. The Earl's Garden, in particular, is a horticultural masterpiece that combines beauty with historical design, making it a highlight for garden enthusiasts.

Beyond the castle, the town of Arundel itself is a delightful destination in its own right. With its charming, cobbled streets, boutique shops, art galleries, antique stores, museum and cosy cafés, Arundel provides the perfect setting for a day trip or weekend getaway. Easily accessible by regular train services from London (only 90 minutes away), the town is also a gateway to the South Downs National Park, making it an ideal location for exploring the English countryside.

Only open for seven months of the year (closing on 2nd November 2025), the castle also hosts a jam-packed events programme, including various Medieval Festivals, the Tulip Festival, the International Medieval Jousting Tournament and open-air Shakespeare theatre performances, to name but a few.

So, whether visitors are history enthusiasts, lovers of gardens, a family looking for a fun and immersive history experience, or simply searching for a picturesque and peaceful destination, Arundel Castle and its surrounding town promise an unforgettable experience.

For more information on the castle, ticket pricing, groups, tours and how to plan your visit, please visit .

