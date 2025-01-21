Fire at turkey's grand Kartal hotel kills 10, injures 32 at Kartalkaya ski resort

(MENAFN) A fire broke out early Tuesday at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing 10 people and injuring 32 others, according to the interior minister.



The fire, which started at 3:27 AM (0027 GMT), engulfed the 12-story hotel, which is clad in wood, Ali Yerlikaya reported on X.



Private broadcaster NTV reported that three people died after jumping from the hotel windows in an attempt to escape the flames.



The resort, situated atop a mountain range approximately 170 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Ankara, was severely affected by the blaze. Authorities believe the fire began in the hotel's restaurant around midnight and spread rapidly, though the cause is still under investigation.



Television footage showed large clouds of smoke billowing into the air, with the snow-capped mountains in the background. Part of the hotel is built against a cliff, which made it more difficult for firefighters to control the flames.



