Israeli media outlets reach consensus that war in Gaza has failed

(MENAFN) Israeli outlets have reached a consensus that the war in Gaza has failed, with Hamas emerging as the strategic victor. Criticism of the Israeli government's handling of the conflict has intensified, particularly from former security leaders. Former National Security Council chief Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland described the war as a "resounding Israeli failure," asserting that Hamas succeeded not only in thwarting Israel's objectives but also in securing its goal of remaining in power. Eiland warned that the current deal does not prevent Hamas from strengthening its position, and any Israeli efforts to counter this would breach the agreement.



Similarly, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo emphasized that Hamas had not altered its demands since the war began, drawing parallels to the Vietnam War, where true victory is determined by the end result rather than individual battles. Pardo criticized the Israeli government's insistence on continuing the war, pointing to the significant damage done to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the heavy casualties sustained. Political analyst Shlomi Eldar argued that the IDF had fallen into the trap of seeking "absolute victory," stressing that anyone familiar with the region, Hamas, and Iran knows this goal is unattainable.



On the ground, Yedioth Ahronoth's Palestinian affairs correspondent, Einav Halabi, reported a significant Hamas presence in Gaza, with the group having recruited 4,000 new armed activists in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, displaced persons returning to Gaza were seen chanting in support of Hamas’s military wing. Arab and Palestinian affairs analyst Alon Avitar assessed that Hamas has decided to end the confrontation while maintaining control over Gaza, while Israel remains uncertain in its approach.

