Newly-formed Syrian administration appoints interior minister, governor of Idlib

(MENAFN) The newly-formed Syrian administration has appointed Maj. Gen. Ali Qaddah as the interior and Mohammed Abd al-Rahman, the former head of the Syrian Interim Government, as the governor of Idlib.



Ali Qaddah, born in 1973 in Harbnoush, a village in northern Idlib, has a background in military and electrical engineering, having obtained degrees from the University of Aleppo. Qaddah also participated in a study program in China. He was imprisoned for seven months by the Assad but later became active in educational initiatives in regions outside regime control. His work included collaborating with local councils and the Free Police in Idlib. Before his new appointment, Qaddah served as the deputy interior minister for administrative affairs and public relations in the second cabinet of the Salvation Government and was president of the government from 2019 to 2024. Following the fall of the Assad regime, Qaddah succeeds Mohammed Abd al-Rahman as the interior minister, while Abd al-Rahman is appointed governor of Idlib.



Abd al-Rahman, born in 1985 in Mhambel, Idlib, is a former military academy graduate who defected from the Syrian regime in 2012 to join revolutionary factions. He led Jaish al-Fatah operations in the Mhambel area in 2015 and managed key areas in Idlib and along the border between 2017 and 2018. Abd al-Rahman also played a significant role in public relations and follow-up during his time in these roles.

