Indian Drugmakers Sniff Opportunities In US Under Trump Administration

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) As Donald takes office as the US President, Indian experts foresee a wave of opportunities in the global pharma market, particularly in the United States.

With the US accounting for approximately 30 per cent of India's total pharmaceutical exports, this shift in leadership is expected to bolster the already thriving partnership between the two nations.

The US faces acute drug shortages, presenting Indian drugmakers with a chance to expand their footprint. Companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, Aurobindo, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are poised to meet this growing demand, driven by their robust export capabilities.

In FY24, Indian pharmaceutical exports to the US surged to USD 8.7 billion, up from USD 7.5 billion in FY23, according to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Sudharshan Jain, General Secretary of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, highlighted India's prominent role in the global pharma landscape. "India has firmly established itself as the pharmacy of the world, supplying quality-assured, life-saving drugs to over 200 countries.

It also holds the largest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the US, underscoring our commitment to global healthcare," he said.

Industry experts are optimistic about potential policy changes under Trump's administration. Shriram Subramanian, MD of inGovern Research Services, noted that tariff impositions on China could shift the dynamics of the global API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) supply chain in India's favor.

Currently, India sources 70 per cent of its APIs from China but has the infrastructure to scale its own production if given the opportunity.

Between 2025 and 2029, several blockbuster drugs will go off-patent, opening further avenues for Indian generic manufacturers.

This, coupled with the US's reliance on foreign API plants (87 per cent of which are located outside the US), places India in a critical position to address global pharmaceutical needs.

With its proven ability to deliver high-quality generics and formulations, India is poised to deepen its impact on the US healthcare system.

Experts remain hopeful that the Trump administration's commercially driven policies will foster a favorable trade environment, reinforcing India's role as a trusted partner in global health.

