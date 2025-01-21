Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president, outlines vision for a 'golden age' of America

(MENAFN) Donald was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, becoming only the second president in US history to be elected to non-consecutive terms. In his inaugural address, he outlined his vision for a new American "golden age" that would be defined by energy independence, immigration reform, ending wars globally, and even venturing into space to colonize Mars.



“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump proclaimed, vowing that the country would soon become “greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.” He referred to the previous four years as a time of “betrayals” by a “radical and corrupt establishment” and marked his inauguration as “Liberation Day.”



“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” Trump declared, framing his upcoming executive actions as the beginning of what he called “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”



Among his first acts as president, Trump announced a firm halt to “all illegal entry” into the US, reinforcing his stance on immigration. He reinstated his policy of making asylum seekers wait in Mexico, ended the practice of releasing illegal entrants into the country, and began the process of deporting “millions and millions of criminal aliens” back to their countries of origin.



